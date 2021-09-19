13,256 Shares in Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) Bought by CVI Holdings LLC

CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTP. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners in the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Chescapmanager LLC bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Reinvent Technology Partners by 27.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinvent Technology Partners alerts:

Reinvent Technology Partners stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.26. The stock had a trading volume of 19,412,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,552. Reinvent Technology Partners has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $17.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13.

Reinvent Technology Partners does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology sectors.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.