12,900 Shares in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Bought by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Herman Miller during the second quarter valued at $238,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Herman Miller by 1.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Herman Miller by 20.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Herman Miller by 72.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.44. 878,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,114. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $51.24.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 28th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.52%.

Separately, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $201,181.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $521,823. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 7,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $347,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,933 shares of company stock worth $1,075,692. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

