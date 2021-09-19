101 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Acquired by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 101 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Noked Israel Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 51.0% in the first quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total value of $6,296,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 464,489 shares of company stock worth $334,390,376. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

GOOG stock traded down $58.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,829.27. 3,001,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,778.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,481.75. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,936.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

