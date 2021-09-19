$1.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) to announce $1.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. Avient reported sales of $924.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Avient will report full-year sales of $4.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $4.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Avient had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVNT stock traded down $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $45.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,343,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,510. Avient has a 1 year low of $24.26 and a 1 year high of $54.21. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.40 and its 200 day moving average is $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.13%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Avient in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Avient in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Avient in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 82.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 735.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

