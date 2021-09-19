$1.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) will announce sales of $1.02 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hologic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the lowest is $1.01 billion. Hologic posted sales of $1.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hologic will report full year sales of $5.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $5.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $4.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.63. 2,877,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,866. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.85. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Hologic has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 28.2% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 9,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the second quarter valued at about $7,395,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the second quarter valued at about $1,948,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 8.1% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 50.1% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

