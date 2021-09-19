$0.64 EPS Expected for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) will announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Repligen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.66. Repligen posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.24 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business’s revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.17.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 274 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $80,627.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,633,368.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total transaction of $7,368,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,222,401.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,154 shares of company stock worth $14,144,680 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGEN. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Repligen by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Repligen by 1,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Repligen by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Repligen stock traded up $7.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $306.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,174,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,957. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 171.45 and a beta of 0.90. Repligen has a 12 month low of $138.00 and a 12 month high of $310.69.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

