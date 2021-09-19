$0.50 EPS Expected for Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) will announce $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.51. Alerus Financial posted earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 49.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $57.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.25 million. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 16.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRS traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.10. 85,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,863. The company has a market capitalization of $500.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. Alerus Financial has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $34.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 67.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 202,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 13.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 936,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,893,000 after purchasing an additional 111,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

