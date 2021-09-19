$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Gap’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. The Gap posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Gap will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $3.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Gap.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The Gap had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPS. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Gap from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Gap from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of The Gap from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of The Gap in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of The Gap from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Gap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.32.

In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $699,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,853.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,541 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,485. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 73.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of The Gap by 444.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Gap by 2,155.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gap by 29.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gap by 19.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 54.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPS stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,694,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,809,048. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61. The Gap has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $37.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The Gap’s payout ratio is presently -24.12%.

About The Gap

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

