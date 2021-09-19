-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) to announce ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.23). Arcadia Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.48). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arcadia Biosciences.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Arcadia Biosciences had a net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.75%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKDA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 107.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 791,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 410,506 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 74,646 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 310.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 38,194 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 21.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RKDA opened at $2.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.60. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $48.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of -0.69.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers.

