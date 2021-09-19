-$0.21 EPS Expected for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ earnings. Enlivex Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.54) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Enlivex Therapeutics.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Enlivex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 8.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 8.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 514,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after buying an additional 38,393 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 453.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 12,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENLV traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.65. The stock had a trading volume of 88,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,717. The company has a market capitalization of $183.60 million, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25. Enlivex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $29.40.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. develops autologous and allogeneic drug pipeline for treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. It produces treatment devices for CAR-T cancer treatment procedures, Graft-versus-Host disease resulting from bone-marrow transplantations, solid organ transplantations and an assembly of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, such as Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, multiple sclerosis and other disorders.

