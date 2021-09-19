$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.23. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,742,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 71,533 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,384,000 after buying an additional 70,315 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 35,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WRE opened at $25.25 on Thursday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

