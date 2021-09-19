$0.17 EPS Expected for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) to announce earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Perion Network’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Perion Network reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 112.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Perion Network had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $109.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.01 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PERI. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Perion Network has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 5.2% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 136.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 2.7% during the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 54,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 9.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 34.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PERI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.93. The company had a trading volume of 227,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,645. Perion Network has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $28.32. The firm has a market cap of $640.82 million, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.14.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

