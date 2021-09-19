-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Transocean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.08). Transocean posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transocean will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.52). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Transocean.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Transocean had a net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.33 million. The business’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

In other Transocean news, Director Perestroika acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $4,510,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Saint Victor Diane De acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Transocean by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,039 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Transocean by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,556 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Transocean by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,797 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Transocean by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 215,977 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,967 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

RIG stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.35. The stock had a trading volume of 20,936,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,067,064. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 3.65. Transocean has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $5.13.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transocean (RIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.