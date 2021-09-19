-$0.15 EPS Expected for Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) to post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Frontline’s earnings. Frontline reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 151.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontline will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Frontline.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Frontline had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Danske upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 11.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,563 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Frontline by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,108 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 8.2% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 32,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 2.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 95,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 27.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Frontline stock opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Frontline has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $9.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.89.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

