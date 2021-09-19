$0.11 EPS Expected for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2021

Analysts expect New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) to report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.12. New York Mortgage Trust reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow New York Mortgage Trust.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 148.35% and a return on equity of 10.13%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.94.

Shares of NYMT stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $4.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,946,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,571. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.46. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.93. New York Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $4.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -28.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYMT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 31.8% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.