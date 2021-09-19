$0.11 EPS Expected for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) This Quarter

Analysts expect New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) to report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.12. New York Mortgage Trust reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow New York Mortgage Trust.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 148.35% and a return on equity of 10.13%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.94.

Shares of NYMT stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $4.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,946,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,571. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.46. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.93. New York Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $4.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -28.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYMT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 31.8% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.