-$0.07 EPS Expected for Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) will report ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Express’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.11). Express reported earnings per share of ($1.17) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Express will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Express.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $457.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.48 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 5,411.93% and a negative net margin of 11.49%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th.

In other news, CFO Periclis Pericleous sold 31,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $255,519.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,169.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 33,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $249,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 651,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

EXPR traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,657,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,633,365. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $359.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.80. Express has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $13.97.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc engages in the provision of apparel brand for both women and men. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

