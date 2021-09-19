-$0.04 EPS Expected for 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) This Quarter

Analysts expect 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.03). 9 Meters Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.01). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for 9 Meters Biopharma.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NMTR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. started coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.18.

NASDAQ:NMTR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.21. 3,526,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080,825. The company has a market capitalization of $308.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of -0.11. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.25.

In other 9 Meters Biopharma news, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed sold 841,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $1,144,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 156,529 shares of company stock valued at $192,569 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMTR. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $552,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 380.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,761,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 726,002 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.22% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

