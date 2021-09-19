$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). DigitalBridge Group reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 109.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DigitalBridge Group.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DBRG shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc acquired 152,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,510,028.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,538,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,181,000. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DBRG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,398,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,563,708. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.90. DigitalBridge Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

