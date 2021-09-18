Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.120-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 million-$212 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $199.69 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.520-$0.560 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $288.67.

Shares of ZS stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $275.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,427,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,154. The firm has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.83 and a beta of 0.82. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $120.34 and a 1-year high of $293.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.78 and a 200 day moving average of $211.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.50%. The company had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total value of $40,894,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.25, for a total value of $432,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,748.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,313 shares of company stock worth $86,202,144 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zscaler stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Zscaler worth $74,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

