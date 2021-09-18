Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) COO Tao Fu Sells 9,900 Shares

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) COO Tao Fu sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $1,265,814.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,809,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Tao Fu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $1,430,300.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total transaction of $1,728,200.00.

Zai Lab stock opened at $128.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.40 and its 200-day moving average is $152.36. Zai Lab Limited has a 1 year low of $72.76 and a 1 year high of $193.54. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $36.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.88 EPS for the current year.

ZLAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.85.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZLAB. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Zai Lab by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zai Lab by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

