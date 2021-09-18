Zacks Investment Research Upgrades KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $48.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

KBCSY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KBC Group to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from €64.00 ($75.29) to €66.00 ($77.65) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cheuvreux raised KBC Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group raised KBC Group to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays raised KBC Group to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from €56.50 ($66.47) to €59.90 ($70.47) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on KBC Group from €70.00 ($82.35) to €73.00 ($85.88) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.10.

KBCSY stock opened at $42.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.06 and a 200-day moving average of $39.44. KBC Group has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $42.98.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KBC Group will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

