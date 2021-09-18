Zacks Investment Research Lowers Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brambles Limited provides reusable pallets, crates and containers pooling solutions to the fresh food, consumer goods, general manufacturing, automotive, aviation and chemical sectors. The Company offers its products under the CHEP and IFCO brands. It also provides information management services. Brambles Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. “

Shares of Brambles stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. Brambles has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.4064 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Brambles’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.92%.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

