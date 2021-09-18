Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, FX-322, is in clinical development and is designed to regenerate auditory hair cells to restore hearing function in patients with sensorineural hearing loss. Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Mass. “

Get Frequency Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of FREQ opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. Frequency Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $58.37. The company has a quick ratio of 19.09, a current ratio of 19.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.07. The stock has a market cap of $247.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.47.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.01). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.15% and a negative net margin of 152.00%. The business had revenue of $9.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 319.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 35,147 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 5,179.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,115,000 after acquiring an additional 700,762 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,741,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 2,460.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 181,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frequency Therapeutics (FREQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.