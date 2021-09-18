Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arco Platform Limited develops educational software. The Company offers a platform which delivers educational content in printed and digital formats. Arco Platform Limited is based in Vila Olimpia Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Separately, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Arco Platform from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of Arco Platform stock opened at $23.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $705.47 million, a P/E ratio of -584.10 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.94. Arco Platform has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $48.38 million during the quarter. Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arco Platform will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 19,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

