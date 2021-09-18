Zacks: Brokerages Expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Brokerages expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will report earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. U.S. Physical Therapy reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $126.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.10 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total transaction of $177,959.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $232,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,761 shares of company stock worth $1,137,674. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USPH traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.55. The stock had a trading volume of 159,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,189. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $74.79 and a 52 week high of $143.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is 50.84%.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

