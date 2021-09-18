Zacks: Brokerages Expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will post $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.37. Old National Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 34.10%. The company had revenue of $204.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3,824.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 33.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 31.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.96. 5,261,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $21.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

