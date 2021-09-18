Zacks: Brokerages Expect Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) will post $1.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33 billion. Leggett & Platt posted sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full year sales of $5.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,943,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,590,000 after buying an additional 910,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,778,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,104,000 after buying an additional 678,137 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,148,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,073,000 after buying an additional 672,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,018,000 after acquiring an additional 332,224 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

LEG stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,922,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,147. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.84. Leggett & Platt has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $59.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 78.87%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

