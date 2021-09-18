Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) will announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.80. Strategic Education reported earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full-year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $299.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.08 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STRA. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Shares of STRA stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.89. 873,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,849. Strategic Education has a 52 week low of $69.25 and a 52 week high of $101.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is 35.93%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,039,913 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $279,399,000 after buying an additional 263,245 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 2.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,949,903 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $271,126,000 after purchasing an additional 74,193 shares during the period. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 9.5% in the first quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,519,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $139,643,000 after buying an additional 131,784 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 1.6% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 911,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,802,000 after buying an additional 14,157 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 5.2% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 898,040 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $68,305,000 after buying an additional 44,782 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

