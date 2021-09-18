Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.25 Million

Brokerages expect that SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) will post $8.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SRAX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.30 million. SRAX posted sales of $2.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 216.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.
On average, analysts expect that SRAX will report full-year sales of $31.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.24 million to $32.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $41.97 million, with estimates ranging from $38.69 million to $45.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SRAX.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SRAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Dawson James lifted their target price on shares of SRAX from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SRAX by 93.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 411,468 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SRAX in the first quarter worth $3,437,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SRAX in the second quarter worth $1,846,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in SRAX by 78.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 278,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 122,140 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SRAX by 150.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 131,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.86% of the company’s stock.
SRAX Company Profile
SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.
