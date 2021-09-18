Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) to post $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.28. Pinduoduo posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $1.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. decreased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.27.

Pinduoduo stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,694,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,880,389. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pinduoduo has a 52-week low of $69.89 and a 52-week high of $212.60. The firm has a market cap of $124.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.95 and a 200 day moving average of $120.08.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 400.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 467.7% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

