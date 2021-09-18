Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) to report ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings. Neptune Wellness Solutions posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $10.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 74.86% and a negative net margin of 344.98%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEPT. Zacks Investment Research cut Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEPT. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,311,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 243.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 995,720 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 963,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 548,823 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 191.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 457,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 300,893 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEPT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.65. 3,081,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,425,939. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $3.60. The firm has a market cap of $109.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.42.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

