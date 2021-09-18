Zacks: Analysts Expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to Announce $1.00 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. RPM International posted earnings per share of $1.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. RPM International had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

RPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.89.

Shares of RPM International stock traded down $0.98 on Monday, reaching $78.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,536,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,037. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.16. RPM International has a 52 week low of $77.99 and a 52 week high of $99.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in RPM International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

