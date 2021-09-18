Zacks: Analysts Expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $285.88 Million

Equities analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will report $285.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $259.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $311.39 million. ProAssurance reported sales of $213.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $971.82 million to $1.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $973.35 million to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $258.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.89 million. ProAssurance had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 3.75%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRA shares. TheStreet raised ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler raised ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ProAssurance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in ProAssurance by 3.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 290,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 45.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after buying an additional 69,297 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 106,506.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 15,976 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 163.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 12,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,137,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,388,000 after buying an additional 101,166 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRA stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $23.63. 670,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,459. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.27 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average of $24.61. ProAssurance has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.46%.

ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

