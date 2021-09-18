Zacks: Analysts Expect ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to Post $1.11 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) will report earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ICF International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10. ICF International reported earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ICF International will report full year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $4.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $392.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.36 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 12.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

ICFI traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.22. 251,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.49 and a 200 day moving average of $90.88. ICF International has a 12-month low of $60.02 and a 12-month high of $102.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is 13.43%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 72,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,361,000 after acquiring an additional 26,677 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

