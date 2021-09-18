Zacks: Analysts Expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) to Post -$1.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) will announce earnings per share of ($1.29) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.20) and the lowest is ($1.37). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.13) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($4.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.62) to ($1.84). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.07% and a negative net margin of 308.58%. The firm had revenue of $23.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.25 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

DCPH stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.98. The stock had a trading volume of 762,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,105. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $68.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.26 and a 200 day moving average of $36.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.