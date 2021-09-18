Zacks: Analysts Expect Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $43.46 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) will post sales of $43.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.06 million to $44.87 million. Business First Bancshares reported sales of $41.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full-year sales of $184.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $183.36 million to $185.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $187.72 million, with estimates ranging from $178.99 million to $196.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $55.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.17 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 13.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $309,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 16.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 105,733.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 76.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 12,879 shares during the period. 31.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BFST traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.82. 218,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,418. The firm has a market cap of $468.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.87. Business First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

