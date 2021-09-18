Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.92 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) will announce sales of $6.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.78 billion and the highest is $7.14 billion. Penske Automotive Group posted sales of $5.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full year sales of $25.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.09 billion to $27.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $27.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.14 billion to $29.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE:PAG traded up $1.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.71. 838,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,244. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $98.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.11%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter worth $343,000. Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 74.6% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter worth $250,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,508,000 after buying an additional 28,250 shares during the last quarter. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

