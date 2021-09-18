Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $1.00. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $160.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.18 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 37.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.41) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on PPBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush started coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 599,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,352,000 after purchasing an additional 20,819 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $1,168,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $1,140,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 34.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,002,000 after purchasing an additional 91,104 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PPBI traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $38.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,271,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,489. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day moving average is $42.23. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 176.00%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

