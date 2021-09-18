Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Will Post Earnings of $2.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) will post earnings of $2.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for OneMain’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.03 and the highest is $2.64. OneMain posted earnings of $2.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneMain will report full-year earnings of $10.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.36 to $11.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.29 to $9.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMF shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OneMain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.92.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in OneMain by 11.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 215,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,935,000 after purchasing an additional 22,794 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in OneMain by 7.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 250,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,803,000 after purchasing an additional 17,996 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in OneMain by 4.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 168,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in OneMain by 20.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 497,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,796,000 after buying an additional 82,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in OneMain by 79.8% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 352,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,036,000 after buying an additional 156,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

OMF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.53. 1,489,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,647. OneMain has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

