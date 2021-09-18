Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $152.56 Million

Equities analysts expect Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) to announce sales of $152.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Civeo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $153.00 million and the lowest is $152.11 million. Civeo reported sales of $142.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civeo will report full year sales of $566.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $561.50 million to $570.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $610.00 million, with estimates ranging from $599.90 million to $620.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Civeo.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $154.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.55 million. Civeo had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVEO. TheStreet raised shares of Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Civeo stock remained flat at $$22.57 during trading hours on Monday. 16,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $323.11 million, a PE ratio of -42.60 and a beta of 3.88. Civeo has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $25.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.64.

In other news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $129,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Civeo by 812.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Civeo by 42.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Civeo in the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Civeo in the second quarter worth approximately $608,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Civeo by 117.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 21,894 shares during the period. 60.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

