Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) will report ($0.48) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the lowest is ($0.51). AMC Entertainment posted earnings of ($5.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.66). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.39). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AMC Entertainment.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2252.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMC shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Macquarie downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.36.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.20. 68,730,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,454,297. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $72.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.60 and its 200 day moving average is $29.58. The firm has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.27.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $1,579,639.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,872,127. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 325.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 832,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,200,000 after purchasing an additional 637,100 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 107.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 16,595 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $257,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 22.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 41,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 2.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 284,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. 24.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMC Entertainment (AMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.