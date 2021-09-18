XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.04 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) will report $3.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.01 billion. XPO Logistics posted sales of $4.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full-year sales of $12.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.10 billion to $12.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.23 billion to $12.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.38.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $384,847,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,249,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,027 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,159,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,220 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 25.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,782,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,177,000 after acquiring an additional 774,370 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the second quarter worth $80,041,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 136.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 873,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,133,000 after acquiring an additional 504,046 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XPO traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.11. 2,147,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,253. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.59 and its 200-day moving average is $124.70. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $90.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

