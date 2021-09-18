Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.69 Million

Equities research analysts expect Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to report sales of $17.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.00 million. Xencor posted sales of $35.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year sales of $134.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.59 million to $143.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $85.41 million, with estimates ranging from $23.46 million to $122.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 13.17%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XNCR. Zacks Investment Research cut Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 716.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 109.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 3,364.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.57. The company had a trading volume of 810,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,593. Xencor has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $58.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

