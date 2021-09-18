Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WVG0) Reaches Market Capitalization of $429,492.45

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for about $1,263.21 or 0.02620956 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $429,492.45 and $16,657.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00058831 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002819 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.83 or 0.00132444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013185 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00046315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

