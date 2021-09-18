Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Worthington Industries, Inc. has been North American’s premier, value-added steel processor, providing customers with wide ranging capabilities, products and services for a variety of markets including automotive, construction and agriculture. Worthington is also the leading global supplier of pressure tanks and cylinders. The company manufactures a host of pressure cylinders products for industrial gas and cryogenic applications, transportation and alternative fuel storage, oil and gas equipment, and consumer brand retail products, including Bernzomatic, Coleman and Balloon Time. They have built a reputation on quality, safety and regulatory compliance, ensuring the protection of their employees, customers and industry. In fact, designing and building protective structures is another one of their specialties. Worthington manufactures custom-engineered, open and enclosed cabs, and operator stations for the smallest utility equipment to the largest earth-moving machinery in the world. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Worthington Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $53.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.00 and its 200-day moving average is $63.62. Worthington Industries has a 1 year low of $35.69 and a 1 year high of $75.45.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.58. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $978.32 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

In other news, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 9,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $579,222.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,497,468.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,718.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,822 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 69.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after acquiring an additional 57,452 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 32.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after acquiring an additional 42,311 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 104,066.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 15,610 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Worthington Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,335,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 18.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 46.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

