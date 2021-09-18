Wolverine Trading LLC Acquires New Stake in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSFM)

Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSFM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Wolverine Trading LLC owned about 3.64% of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,343,000.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. Pacer Swan SOS Flex has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $22.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.25.

