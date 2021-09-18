William M. Lambert Sells 10,000 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Stock

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Director William M. Lambert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total transaction of $1,536,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

MSA Safety stock opened at $151.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.33 and its 200-day moving average is $161.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.42. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $124.58 and a 1 year high of $172.84. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $341.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSA. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 291.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MSA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price objective on shares of MSA Safety and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.