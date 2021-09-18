WHALE (WHALE) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.79 Million

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 18th. During the last week, WHALE has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One WHALE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.66 or 0.00032300 BTC on major exchanges. WHALE has a total market cap of $98.20 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00073257 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.94 or 0.00123638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.32 or 0.00175995 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,475.94 or 0.07170317 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,240.38 or 0.99512402 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $411.55 or 0.00848955 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002674 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE’s launch date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,271,594 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WHALE is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

