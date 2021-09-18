WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in WEX during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 42.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 339.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in WEX during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Get WEX alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on WEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.42.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $168.88 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.64 and a 12-month high of $234.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.