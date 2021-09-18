Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Westpac Banking Corp. provides a broad range of banking and financial services. The company offers general banking services to retail, commercial, and institutional customers and provides investment management and insurance. For institutional and international clients, Westpac provides working capital loans, trade financing, foreign currency loans, leveraged leasing, project finance loans, and interest rate and currency products. “

Shares of WBK stock opened at $18.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $68.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.29. Westpac Banking has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $20.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Westpac Banking by 2.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,507,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,106,000 after acquiring an additional 77,557 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Westpac Banking by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 43,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 15,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Westpac Banking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

