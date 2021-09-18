Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Westpac Banking Corp. provides a broad range of banking and financial services. The company offers general banking services to retail, commercial, and institutional customers and provides investment management and insurance. For institutional and international clients, Westpac provides working capital loans, trade financing, foreign currency loans, leveraged leasing, project finance loans, and interest rate and currency products. “
Shares of WBK stock opened at $18.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $68.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.29. Westpac Banking has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $20.82.
Westpac Banking Company Profile
Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.
